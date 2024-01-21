January 21, 2024 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - COIMBATORE

While the Revenue Department is nearing completion of acquisition of land for the expansion of Coimbatore International Airport’s runway, owners of plots that are lying close to the acquired land are afraid of losing road connectivity.

In places falling under Irugur village, the authorities have erected fence to demarcate the acquired land, criss-crossing some of the mud roads that have been used by residents.

Fence has also been erected on one side of a straight strip of land of about 230 feet width that has been acquired for the proposed new road to the airport. This strip of land passes through plots in several survey numbers falling under Irugur village and two survey numbers in Neelambur village. As a result, many land owners are unable to access their land falling on the other side of the fence.

“When the land acquisition process started in 2010, the then District Collector assured land owners that a new road to the airport from Avinashi Road will also link SIHS Colony, with 30 feet service roads on both sides. But as per a latest map of acquired and demarcated lands available with us, the road does not connect SIHS Colony and ends midway, close to the proposed site for new terminal building,” said P.R. Jagannathan, who has been raising issues affecting land owners from the beginning of the acquisition process.

In J.J. Nagar in Singanallur village, which has about 150 sites, 25 were acquired for the expansion and more than five sites are expected to lose road connectivity. In the adjoining Vignesh Nagar in Irugur village, around 500 sites in various survey numbers might face similar problems, said a land owner from the area.

“These sites were developed in 1995-96. The expansion process gained momentum in 2010 and authorities identified lands as simple as drawing straight lines. Access to several sites have been cut due to this, especially after erecting the fence”, the land owner said.

Land owners alleged that officials involved in the land acquisition process were not giving a clear reply whether service roads would be laid on both sides of the approach road.

“We appeal to the District Collector to convene a meeting of the affected land owners at the earliest and settle the issue with amicable solutions,” said advocate B. Mohanprasad, a resident of J.J. Nagar.

A section of affected land owners are planning to submit a petition to the Collector on Monday.

The proposed new approach road is expected to link the airport to Avinashi Road near Hotel Le Méridien or to the Salem – Kochi highway (L&T bypass of NH 544).