Coimbatore airport expansion | Land acquisition to be completed in two weeks

Published - August 14, 2024 07:24 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati (second left), Coimbatore MP P. Rajkumar (second right), City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan (right), Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran (left), and Airport Director S. Senthil Valavan (centre) at the Airport Advisory Committee meeting held on Wednesday.

District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati (second left), Coimbatore MP P. Rajkumar (second right), City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan (right), Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran (left), and Airport Director S. Senthil Valavan (centre) at the Airport Advisory Committee meeting held on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Siva SaravananS

Land acquisition process for expansion of the Coimbatore International Airport will get over in two weeks, said District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati on Wednesday.

“As per the expansion plan, out of the total 600-odd acres to be acquired, private land and patta land comprise 468 acres and 97% of their acquisition has been completed. Remaining 3% will be completed in the next two weeks,” said the Collector after attending the Airport Advisory Committee meeting.

A total of ₹2,100 crore was allotted by the State government for the land acquisition and payments were made for 97% of land. Payments for the 3% of land, which included disputed properties and properties involved in court cases, would be deposited in the concerned court for acquisition (under Section 7 (3) of the Tamil Nadu Acquisition of Land for Industrial Purpose Act). After the depositing of funds in the court and receiving the final orders, the government would proceed with possession of land, he said.

Coimbatore MP P. Rajkumar, who chaired the meeting, said the DMK government’s main election promise for Coimbatore was the expansion of the international airport.

“We expect the Chief Minister to announce the good news about the land acquisition and expansion soon. It will propel development of the region,” he said.

Industries Minister T.R.B. Raja was overseeing the land acquisition process from Chennai. The announcement would increase international connectivity, he added.

According to the Collector, working permission was granted with regard to the Defence land included in the acquisition plan and final orders were expected shortly.

Road connectivity between Irugur and Chinniampalaym, which would be interrupted as per the expansion plan, was discussed at the meeting. The acquired lands cut access to two roads. The land plan schedule (LPS) given by the Airport Authority of India (AAI) had mentioned the right of way (ROW) required for AAI alone. Hence, service roads cannot be provided in the land already acquired as per the LPS.

“The MP suggested acquiring more land on two sides of the land already acquired to establish service roads. We have requested a letter from the Airport Director for the same,” he said.

As waste management issues were likely to crop up after the expansion, it was opined in the meeting that waste management would be easy if the entire jurisdiction fell under one local body.

City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan said the Coimbatore Corporation and the district administration were taking steps to prevent bird activity around the airport.

Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran, Airport Director S. Senthil Valavan and revenue officials engaged in the land acquisition also attended the meeting.

