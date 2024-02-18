GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Coimbatore airport expansion: land acquisition set to complete by March end

February 18, 2024 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

With the previous deadline of completing acquisition of land for expansion of the Coimbatore International Airport elapsed, the Revenue Department is striving to finish the much-awaited exercise by March end.

Revenue Department sources said the acquisition was in the final stage and efforts were being taken to wrap up the process by the end of next month.

The earlier tentative deadline set by the Department was by the end of December 2023. However, the target could not be met due to several reasons, including legal disputes involved in the ownership of the remaining lands.

Of the 635.33 acres for which the State government accorded administrative sanction for acquisition, 17.27 acres were pending as on December 15. Sources said the acres of land pending to be acquired was in single digit at present.

They added that the Coimbatore Corporation, which was assigned to demarcate the acquired land, was erecting fences around all the acquired land.

The 635.33 acres include 468.83 acres of patta lands, 28.37 acres of poramboke lands, 134.32 acres of Defence lands and 3.30 acres of other government department lands located in Singanallur, Uppilipalayam, Kalapatti, Neelambur and Irugur villages.

The Department had also sent a proposal to the government for revised administrative sanction to acquire 17.29 acres of Defence and Railway lands in Irugur village for an approach road.

