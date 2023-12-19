December 19, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - COIMBATORE

With more than 90 % of works related to the acquisition of land for the expansion of runway at Coimbatore International Airport completed, authorities have started erecting fences around the acquired land. The State government has allotted a total of ₹1.18 crore for the fencing work.

Revenue Department sources said that the Airport Authority of India (AAI) wanted the acquired lands to be demarcated, before the handing over. Based on this, the government allotted the fund for the work, which was entrusted to the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation.

The civic body, according to the sources, started erecting fence around places that have been acquired by the Revenue Department. So far, fences for a length of about 3 km have been erected, including places acquired in Irugur village. The total length of fencing works would come around 9 km, sources added.

As on December 15, only 17.27 acres, out of the 635.33 acres of land, for which the State government has accorded administrative sanction for acquisition, was pending to be acquired. The Revenue Department is expecting to complete acquisition of the pending area by the end of December.

The process involves acquiring land under Section 7(2) (where the amount has been determined by agreement between the government and the person to whom the amount has to be paid, it shall be paid in accordance with such agreement) and 7 (3) (where no such agreement can be reached, the government shall refer the case to the Collector for determination of the amount to be paid for such acquisition as also the person or persons to whom such amount shall be paid) of the Tamil Nadu Acquisition of Land for Industrial Purpose Act, 1997. The rate fixed by the government is ₹1,500 per sq.ft for residential areas, and ₹900 per sq.ft for agricultural plots.

