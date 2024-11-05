GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Coimbatore airport expansion: AAI takes possession of land acquired by T.N. govt.

The State government had acquired the land at a cost of ₹2,088.92 crore

Published - November 05, 2024 05:14 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Industries Minister T.R.B. Raja (left) holding a discussion with officials of the Airport Authority of India and the State Revenue Department in Coimbatore on Monday

Tamil Nadu Industries Minister T.R.B. Raja (left) holding a discussion with officials of the Airport Authority of India and the State Revenue Department in Coimbatore on Monday | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The expansion of the Coimbatore International Airport has gained impetus with the Airport Authority of India (AAI) officially having taken possession of the land acquired by the Tamil Nadu government for the project. On behalf of the AAI, airport director S. Senthil Valavan issued a letter of approval on October 18, accepting the transfer of land.

The letter of approval, which was addressed to the District Revenue Officer (DRO), said that the AAI received a communication on October 9 to take possession of the land measuring 472.325 acres.

It said that issues related to the defence land and poramboke land and requirements for diversion of services, such as roads, overhead electric lines, water supply system, sewage treatment plant, etc., were discussed in a meeting held at the collectorate on October 5. As per records, working permission for 148.396 acres of defence land has been given via a communication dated December 15, 2023.

The AAI issued the letter of approval expressing its willingness to take possession of the acquired land on October 18, based on decisions taken at two meetings held on October 5 and 15, it said.

Tamil Nadu Minister for Industries T.R.B. Raja posted on social media platform X late on Monday (November 4, 2024) that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has fulfilled another election promise of the DMK, made to the people of Coimbatore, by giving the land to the Union government for the expansion of the airport. The government had acquired the land at a cost of ₹2,088.92 crore.

Mr. Raja posted that he, on the advice of the Chief Minister, held discussions with the DRO and officials from the AAI and the Revenue Department regarding the improvement of roads in the surrounding areas of the airport, development of alternative routes, and planning for other works.

Published - November 05, 2024 05:14 pm IST

