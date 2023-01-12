Coimbatore airport 13th on world’s list for On-Time Performance

January 12, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Coimbatore International Airport has been ranked 13th among the list of top 20 airports in the world for On-Time Performance (OTP) in 2022 as per a report published by aviation analytics firm OAG. It is also the only airport from India to find a place in the OTP report. The Coimbatore airport (CJB) has been credited with a score of 88.01 % for the OTP in the year 2022. It had a cancellation rate of 0.54 %. The Osaka International Airport in Japan tops the list with a score of 91.45%. Among the list of top 10 airports from the Asia Pacific region for OTP, Coimbatore airport ranked 10th. The first nine positions were bagged by airports from Japan. Coimbatore Airport Director S. Senthil Valavan credited the achievement to the entire staff at the airport and to the airlines that are operating services. The airport sees 24 to 30 services a day, connecting six Indian cities, namely Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad and Pune, and two international destinations – Singapore and Sharjah. As per the report, IndiGo has been ranked 15th among the list of top 20 of airlines in the world for OTP. IndiGo, which was credited with an OTP score of 83.51 % and a cancellation rate of 0.61 % is the only carrier from India to find a place in the list. The complete report, namely “Punctuality League 2023’, can be found on www.oag.com.

ADVERTISEMENT