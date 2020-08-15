Coimbatore adds 290 more cases to its tally, Salem 200

Coimbatore district reported 290 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the total number so far to 8,569.

Six persons aged 82, 63, 68, 88, 80 and 75 died of the disease and the death toll in the district increased to 171.

With the death of two persons aged 53 and 90 in Erode, 20 deaths were reported in the district so far. Salem reported the death of a 40-year-old patient. In Tiruppur, three persons aged 70, 75 and 46 died of COVID-19.

On Saturday, 175 persons were discharged in Coimbatore and the district had 2,175 active cases.

All the 200 cases reported in Salem were indigenous, including 128 from the Salem Corporation limits.

In Namakkal, 34 cases were reported, majority of them were contact of previous cases. Nine persons returned from Erode, Thenkasi and Salem and one from Puducherry.

Four children from the Tiruppur Corporation limits were among the 68 fresh cases in Tiruppur, taking the district’s tally to 1,495. The cases were reported from Tiruppur, Dharapuram, Kundadam, Udumalpet and Palladam blocks.

In the Nilgiris, of the 32 persons tested positive, 18 were from Anikorai and eight from Kakkuchi. The total number of cases stood at 1,033, with 915 people having recovered and 115 persons under treatment.

Erode saw 14 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 1,349. A total of 54 persons were discharged on Saturday while 476 persons were under treatment.

Dharmapuri reported 13 cases and Krishnagiri 56.