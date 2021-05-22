Coimbatore Aavin gets ISO certification

The Tamil Nadu Co-operative Milk Producers’ Federation (Aavin), Coimbatore, has received ISO 22000:2018 certification, according to a release.

R. Ravi Kumar, General Manager of Aavin Coimbatore, said the milk and by-product packets made here would now say that the products were made at an ISO certified dairy.

Aavin Coimbatore procured milk from 349 societies in the district. It procured 1.8 lakh litres of milk a day and sold 1.75 lakh litres.

With reduction in prices, there was an increase in sales.

Aavin also made six types of products such as ghee, butter, and sweets, at its plant that had now obtained ISO certification sold milk by-products worth nearly ₹ 2 crore a month.