Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner inspects booth slip distribution
Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner Raja Gopal Sunkara on Sunday inspected booth slip distribution that was in progress at K.K. Pudur near Saibaba Colony in the city.
A release from the civic body said the Corporation workers had begun the process of distributing booth slips at every door step for the ensuing urban local bodies election.
Assistant Commissioners Saravanan and Senthilkumar were present.
