Coffee festival virtually on August 4 & 5

Coimbatore

01 August 2021 00:18 IST

The Coffee Board and the Union government will organise the ISBA Coffee Festival virtually on August 4 and 5.

Coffee is an important commodity in India, Brazil and South Africa and the event is supported by the India-Brazil-South Africa trilateral cooperation forum. The programmes on the two days will include a conference, virtual plantation tour and exhibition. The conference will be inaugurated on August 4 by Jaideep Sarkar, Higher Commissioner of India, Pretoria, South Africa.

The expo will showcase the entire coffee value chain bringing together leading coffee professionals, producers, retailers and companies. The virtual tour will help the participants learn and understand the nuances of shade grown Indian coffee. For details, contact: ISBA Coffee Festival 2021 secretariat, Coffee Board, Bengaluru on prom.coffeeboard@gmail.com , www.isbacoffeefestival2021,webevents.com

