Coffee cultivation awareness programme held in Namakkal

An awareness programme on coffee cultivation and modern techniques was held at Kolli Hills here on Thursday.

Coffee growers from the hill station took part in the event. Over 1,000 coffee growers took part in the event and they were advised on modern cultivation techniques in coffee.

The farmers were also introduced to modern machineries in coffee cultivation and stalls were set up by manufacturers here. According to officials, over 2,000 acres of coffee cultivation is being done in Kolli Hills and Arabica variety of coffee cultivated here.