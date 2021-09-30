Coffee Board to organise events for Coffee Day

The extension office of the Coffee Board here will organise events across the State from October 1 to 5 to mark International Coffee Day.

The theme this year is “Next Generation in Coffee” and the Board will organise seminars and meetings and distribute filter coffee in public places in the State. It will also felicitate the stakeholders to encourage coffee cultivation and production. Valparai, Shevaroy Hills, Gudalur, Coonoor, Kodaikanal, and Kolli Hills are some of the coffee growing regions in the State.

Tamil Nadu has 41,000 hectares under coffee that produce 15,374 tonnes of Arabica and 6,908 tonnes of Robusta. The per capita consumption of coffee in the country is also the highest in the State, said M. Karuthamani, Deputy Director of the Board here. The rain has been good this year, giving a boost to coffee production in the State. The growers are realising high prices for the last four months, he added.