Coimbatore

Coffee Board to organise events for Coffee Day

The extension office of the Coffee Board here will organise events across the State from October 1 to 5 to mark International Coffee Day.

The theme this year is “Next Generation in Coffee” and the Board will organise seminars and meetings and distribute filter coffee in public places in the State. It will also felicitate the stakeholders to encourage coffee cultivation and production. Valparai, Shevaroy Hills, Gudalur, Coonoor, Kodaikanal, and Kolli Hills are some of the coffee growing regions in the State.

Tamil Nadu has 41,000 hectares under coffee that produce 15,374 tonnes of Arabica and 6,908 tonnes of Robusta. The per capita consumption of coffee in the country is also the highest in the State, said M. Karuthamani, Deputy Director of the Board here. The rain has been good this year, giving a boost to coffee production in the State. The growers are realising high prices for the last four months, he added.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 30, 2021 11:53:49 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/coffee-board-to-organise-events-for-coffee-day/article36766259.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY