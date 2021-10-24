Codissia urges Bulgaria to look at joint ventures in defence sector

‘The country is supplying to the Indian defence sector for a long time’

The Coimbatore District Small Industries Association (Codissia) has urged Bulgaria to look at joint ventures here, especially in the defence sector.

M.V. Ramesh Babu, president of Codissia, said the Ambassador of Bulgaria to India, Eleonora Dimitrova, was in the city recently. She invited business delegations from here to four major exhibitions to be held in Bulgaria next year. The Codissia urged her to explore opportunities for joint ventures between industries in Coimbatore and Bulgaria in the defence sector. Bulgaria is supplying to the Indian defence sector for a long time, he said.

“We have shown our interest to have further interaction in future regarding combining the start-ups from CODISSIA Defence Innovation and Atal Incubation Centre (CDIIC) and Bulgaria and explore the opportunities to work together,” said Mr. Ramesh Babu in a press release.

The Ambassador indicated that her country was ready to provide support for ventures to manufacture industrial products required in Bulgaria and also invited industries here to invest in Bulgaria, the press release added.

She offered that country’s support to Tamil Nadu in the Defence Industrial Corridor project.

Iliya Dekov, Head of Trade and Economic Affairs of the Embassy of the Republic of Bulgaria to India, was also present at the meeting.

Office-bearers of Southern India Engineering Manufacturers Association and CDIIC also participated.