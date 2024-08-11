CODISSIA to send delegation to visit Mauritius 

The Coimbatore District Small Industries Association (CODISSIA) is planning to send a delegation on a visit to Mauritius to study the opportunities there to strengthen business ties.

The members of the CODISSIA recently interacted with the Minister of Financial Services and Good Governance of Mauritius Soomilduth Bholah in Coimbatore on “Business Opportunities in and through Mauritius”.

The Minister explained the growth and development of Mauritius in the last 10 years and also the investment and business opportunities there.

The delegates who visited Coimbatore with the Minister spoke on the investment opportunities, tax benefits, joint venture potential, and the ways to enter the Mauritian market.

The representatives of CODISSIA said they will take forward the meeting with a delegation visiting Mauritius in the coming months.