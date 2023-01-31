Codissia to organise building material exhibition in Coimbatore from February 3 to 6

January 31, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Coimbatore District Small Industries Association (Codissia) will organise here building material exhibition ‘Build Intec 2023’ and ‘Water Intec 2023’ from February 3 to 6.

According to R. Sivakumar, chairman of the event, the expo will have 250 exhibitors putting up 290 stalls that will be spread over one lakh sq.ft. The participants are from 11 States, including Maharashtra, West Bengal, Haryana, and Karnataka. The number of visitors expected is 40,000.

The event will see launch of new products and technologies such as mechanised construction. Products related to building automation, precast buildings, construction machinery, water and waste water technologies, solid waste management, security and surveillance systems, and interior designing will be exhibited. The event is expected to generate business enquiries worth ₹ 100 crores.

While Build Intec will be supported by Coimbatore Sanitary Ware Dealers Association, Coimbatore District Hardware Merchants Association, Coimbatore Pipe Merchants Association, Indian Plumbing Association, and Stone Quarry, Crusher, and Lorry Owners Association, Water Intec is supported by National Solid Waste Association of India and Indian Water Works Association.

Ministers S. Muthusamy and V. Senthilbalaji will inaugurate the fair.

The four-day event at Codissia Trade Fair Complex will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and the entry fee for general visitors is ₹50 per person.