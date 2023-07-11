Codissia to organise agri fair in Coimbatore from July 14

July 11, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Coimbatore District Small Industries Association (Codissia) will organise here Agri Intex, an agricultural fair, from July 14 to 17.

K. Dhinesh Kumar, chairman of the event, told presspersons on Tuesday that the event at Codissia Trade Fair Complex will have 485 participants occupying nearly 3.5 lakh sq.ft of exhibition area, including outdoor space. There will be model farms, demonstration of machinery, a pavilion (AnimaEx) to display native Indian cow breeds, and live demonstration of automation and drones in agriculture.

The focus this year is on drones. “Application of drones has increased in agriculture, such as land survey, picking flowers, spraying fertiliser, etc.,” he said. The displays will be related to precision farming, solar pumping, micro irrigation, farm mechanisation, soilless agriculture, automation, value addition and animal husbandry. Apart from display of agriculture machinery, implements, fertilizers and manure, dairy farming, seeds, landscapes, etc, there will be business networking sessions on July 15 with companies from South Korea, and on July 17 with companies from Israel. As many as nine companies from South Korea will set stalls at the exhibition and there will be a business meet with Indian companies doing similar products. Several Israeli companies have a presence in India and a team will visit the fair to have business meet with companies here in areas such as water technology, he added.

Over 1.5 lakh farmers are expected to visit the exhibition, which will be inaugurated by Minister for Agriculture M.R.K. Paneerselvam on July 14, and will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on all the four days. The entry fee is ₹50 for a general visit and free for a farmer, who has to produce an identity document. It is supported by the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Government of India, Union Ministry of MSMEs, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Tamil Nadu Fisheries University, and All India Agricultural Machinery Manufacturers’ Association.

