Codissia to incubate 10 start ups this year at its facility in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE

08 July 2020 23:24 IST

The defence innovation and incubation project, an initiative by the Coimbatore District Small Industries Association (Codissia) with the support of the Government to promote MSME participation in the defence sector, has taken off in Coimbatore.

With the Central Government providing ₹ 2 crore and the industrial association bringing in ₹ 2.3 crore, the Atal Incubation Centre has been commissioned. It plans to incubate 10 startups at the facility this year.

Director of Codissia Defence Innovation and Atal Incubation Centre V. Sundaram and Codissia president R. Ramamurthy told The Hindu on Wednesday that four incubatees were identified so far and they would be at the centre for a maximum of three years. The startups were established one or two years ago and were into areas such as Artificial Intelligence, drones, and electric vehicles. They would get co-working space at the Centre, mentoring facilities, and machinery that they can use to develop their products.

“We (the centre) will place orders for machinery in another 10 days. The investment in machinery will be roughly ₹ 3 crore. It will be like a tool room that the incubatees can use,” Mr. Sundaram said. Nearly 15 applications were received and four startups were identified. Another six will be selected soon. “The advantage for these startups in the project is the linkage they will get with industries and exposure to the defence sector,” Mr. Sundaram added.

There will be regular interactions with the authorities concerned from the defence sector. Further, members of Codissia and other MSMEs in the region that are looking at developing new products can partner with the startups and fund them to develop these. The plan is to make the MSMEs partners of the startups so that both benefit. Though the products conceptualised and developed by the startups at the incubation centre need not be directly linked to the defence sector, these can be applied for several purposes in the sector. For instance, the drone or AI products that have been identified can have defence applications too. Apart from the Atal Incubation Centre, a nodal officer for the Director General Quality and Assurance of the Ministry of Defence will be available at the Codissia office on Fridays and Saturdays. Industries that want to supply to the defence sector can contact the officer and register their unit. The officer will inspect the unit and if it gets his certification, it can participate in defence tenders, according to Mr. Sundaram and Mr. Ramamurthy.

As part of the indigenisation programme of the defence sector, several products have been identified for manufacturing. However, the MSMEs will not know the priority that the products that they work on will get. The units will invest in product development and if the particular product is not a priority, they may not get immediate orders. Hence, a group of MSMEs here have been encouraged to start identifying and working on a few products.

This is mainly to study and understand the scope and viability of developing products locally for the defence sector, they added.