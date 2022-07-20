Codissia to host book festival from July 22-31

July 20, 2022 18:30 IST

The sixth edition of the Coimbatore Book Festival will be held at the Codissia Trade Fair complex from July 22 to 31.

Collector G.S Sameeran said on Tuesday that the event would be held in association with Coimbatore District Small Industries Association (Codissia) and Book Sellers and Publishers Associaton of South India (BAPASI).

He said that on July 22, the Young Writers’ Awards carrying a cash prize of ₹25,000 under categories of fiction, non-fiction and poet, would be presented to A.B Devendra Poopathy. On July 24, the ‘Life Time Achievement Award’ and ₹1.5 lakh cash would be awarded to Kudavayil Balasubramanium.

On July 24, a musical programme dedicated to poet Kannadasan and singer S. P. Balasubrahmanyam would be held.

On July 26, a science programme 'Big Bang' and a concert featuring television stars would be held.

On July 28, a mass Thirukkural reciting event in which 5,000 government and private school students will take part..

On July 29, a special 'pattimandram' would be conducted by Solomon Pappaiah.

The fair would be open from 10 a.m to 8 p.m. and the entry is free. The fair will have roughly two lakh new book collections and organisers expect over ₹3.5 crore worth sales this year.