Codissia to conduct ‘Raw Mat India-2019’ from September 18

In an effort to make the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) more competitive in Coimbatore, the Coimbatore District Small Industries Association (Codissia) will organise ‘Raw Mat India-2019’ at the Codissia Trade Fair Complex from September 18-20.

The expo will showcase resources such as raw materials, inputs, consumables and services.

More competitive

Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, president of Codissia R. Ramamurthy said that the expo would make their members more competitive as it would provide an opportunity for the MSMEs to know where the raw materials come from and its various suppliers.

“The maximum consumption of raw materials are done by MSMEs,” he noted.

Chairman of the expo C.B. Senthil Kumar said that the event would also seek to improve the availability of raw materials to the MSMEs.

Grading

Noting that the disadvantage faced by most MSMEs was not being able to obtain proper grade for raw materials, Mr. Kumar said that this expo would provide an opportunity for buyers to demand the grade they required.

Responding to mediapersons question on Vedanta Group of Companies being announced as the principal sponsor for the expo, Mr. Ramamurthy said that they are only participating to exhbit their raw materials.

“We [Codissia] is always for the environment,” he said. Noting the fluctuations in the prices of raw materials in the recent past, he said that Codissia was in favour of a benchmark price for the raw materials.

According to a press release, Raw Mat India-2019 would see the participation of 82 companies across the country displaying raw materials for various industries.

The expo would also feature raw materials (including heets, plates, tubes), input materials (including ferro alloys, inoculants and binders), consumable materials, chemical materials, fasteners, finishers, deposition and packaging materials, the release said.

Two Central government institutions -- MSME Technology Development Centre, Process and Product Development Centre (PPDC), Agra and National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC) -- would support the expo.

About 10,000 visitors are expected to visit the fairand a business turnover of about ₹ 150 crore are expected by the organisers, the release said.