CODISSIA seeks removal of lockdown restrictions

COIMBATORE

02 July 2021 00:23 IST

The Coimbatore District Small Industries Association (CODISSIA) has appealed to the Chief Minister to relax all lockdown restrictions for industries in the district from July 5.

M.V. Ramesh Babu, president of the Association, said in a release that the MSMEs in the district were closed seven weeks ago because of the lockdown announced by the State government to control the spread of the pandemic. “The MSMEs have been in acute shortage of funds due to nil business....While business activity has come to a halt, entrepreneurs are still weighed down by loans, taxes, bills, employees’ salaries, rent, and other daily operating expenses. Unless the industries are going to be running in full capacity, the survival will become a question mark,” he said.

Partial lockdowns affected livelihood of people and the economy. Hence, the Chief Minister should lift all restrictions for the industries. The government should also ensure that all eligible people were vaccinated at the earliest so that the workers could attend work without fear, he said.

Advertising

Advertising