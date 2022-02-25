Codissia seeks relaxations for MSMEs in PF issues

Association president submits memorandum to Central Provident Fund Commissioner, Employees Provident Fund Organisation

Association president submits memorandum to Central Provident Fund Commissioner, Employees Provident Fund Organisation

The Coimbatore District Small Industries Association (Codissia) has sought relaxation in mandatory Provident Fund contribution by employers and employees of MSMEs.

M.V. Ramesh Babu, president of Codissia, submitted a memorandum to Neelam Shami Rao, Central Provident Fund Commissioner, Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), during her visit to Coimbatore on Thursday.

Mr. Ramesh Babu said that considering the nature and financial position of MSMEs, the government should fix the contribution payable by the employer and employees in the MSME sector as 10% as applicable to jute, cement, coir and also establishments having less than 20 employees.

Further, damages or interest should not be levied on the employers for late contribution of provident fund for the period 2020-2021 and 2021-2022, since many MSMEs have not come out fully from the financial crisis and have suffered production loss due to long lockdown period on account of COVID 19. The damages levied for late contribution should also be reduced if the delay in remittance of EPF is due to Aadhaar seeding problem, EPF portal problem, etc.

The EPF Department should upload the status of the closure report in the EPF portal immediately after submitting closure report by the employers and subsequent inspection by the Department. The no due certificate also should be processed quickly. The EPFO should allow physical nomination till the EPF portal problem is sorted out in order to avoid delay in provident fund members getting the family pension and other benefits.

The PF organisation should pass an order exempting conveyance allowance, which shall not form part of the PF wages of the employees, as per Supreme Court Judgement vide Order in its SLP No.811/2011, he said.