CODISSIA seeks measures to resume silica sand supply from Andhra Pradesh

The Coimbatore District Small Industries Association (CODISSIA) has appealed to the Union government to urge the Andhra Pradesh government to resume supply of silica sand from the State, which is one of the main suppliers of this sand.

M. Karthikeyan, president of CODISSIA, said in a memorandum to the Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy that the Andhra Pradesh government should release mining contracts at the earliest for resumption of supply of silica sand. Since formation of the new government in Andhra Pradesh this year, the mining contracts have been suspended, leaving several industries that rely on silica sand as a raw material in a precarious situation.

Silica sand is a critical raw material for a wide range of industries, including glass manufacturing, foundries, and ceramics. The industries using silica sand are primarily MSMEs.

Though supply of silica sand is regular and adhering to government rules and regulations for many years, every time there is a change in government, its supply is halted, causing severe disruptions to the industries that depend on it. “Such inconsistent supply of silica sand poses a significant threat to India’s industrial growth and the livelihoods of numerous small and medium enterprises (SMEs) depending on it,” he said.

It also sends a negative signal across the global market, undermining India’s reputation as a reliable and consistent supplier.

The Central government should intervene and resolve the issue so that MSMEs dependent on Andhra Pradesh for the supply of silica sand are able to get it again, he said.