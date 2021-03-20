Codissia seeks early issue of certificates to exporters

COIMBATORE

20 March 2021 00:15 IST

The Coimbatore District Small Industries Association has appealed to the Union Government to take measures so that exporters get the Certificate of Origin for concessional duty without delay.

Association president M.V. Ramesh Babu said, in a press release, India had trade agreements with several countries and based on the agreement, an importing country got duty concessions for its imports from India. The Certificate of Origin for concessional duty should be issued by the Export Inspection Agency.

Earlier, Indian exporters got the certificate on the same day of applying when they did so online. However, the MSMEs here now reported that there was ‘undue delay’ in getting the certificate. So, the exporters were unable to provide all the documents to the overseas buyers on time and it resulted in delayed payments.

Advertising

Advertising

The MSMEs were hit by cash crunch and when they got the payments late, exports were not remunerative, he said. Mr. Ramesh Babu appealed to Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal to ensure that the agencies concerned issued the Certificate of Origin on time for exports by MSMEs.