Codissia recruiting candidates for skill training programme

18 September 2021 23:20 IST

Coimbatore District Small Industries Association (Codissia) in coordination with District Skill Training Officials organised a mobilisation drive on Saturday at the Government Industrial Training Institute, to select candidates for training as machinist, fitter, and CNC programmer-cum-operator.

Of the 125 candidates who participated, 38 will be selected and trained for three to six months. They will then be deputed to work with a stipend of approximately ₹7000 a month at the member units of the association for one to two years.

The candidates will receive a National Apprenticeship Training Certificate at the end of the apprentice period which is valid in India and abroad.

Candidates who have completed Class X to those who have done post-graduation courses took part. A similar camp will be held on September 26 at the Government ITI.

As many as 51 member MSME units of Codissia are taking part in the programme and will recruit totally 150 people.

The National Apprentice Training programme is part of STRIVE (Skills Strengthening for Industrial Value Enhancement), which is implemented by Central and State governments with World Bank funding, said M.V. Ramesh Babu, president of Codissia. This is a three-year programme in which the governments will give ₹1 crore as grant. It will be used for accommodation, food and uniform for the candidates.