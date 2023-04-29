Codissia plans skill development programme for workers

April 29, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Coimbatore District Small Industries Association (Codissia) will submit a proposal to the Central government soon to develop skills among workers in Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs) here.

R. Ramamoorthy, former president of the Association, said that the Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, during his visit to Coimbatore in February this year, said that a pilot project would be launched in the city to develop skills in youth. He urged the industrial associations to take the lead and draft a proposal for the project.

Following this, the Codissia wrote to the Ministry and a team of officials are expected to visit Coimbatore next month. “The plan is in a preliminary stage. After the visit of the officials and discussions with them, we will prepare a project proposal and submit it to the government. The aim is to launch the project this financial year,” he said.

There is a huge demand for skilled workers in the industry. Semi-skilled workers should become skilled workers and new workers should also get skill training. The plan is to have training programmes for new workers and also to upskill the existing workers in the MSMEs here, he said. This will be a pilot project under a new scheme announced in the recent Budget, he added.