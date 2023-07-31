Codissia demands priority sector recognition for MSMEs 

July 31, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST

The Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs) should be treated as a priority sector and should get a separate budget provision, said the Coimbatore District Small Industries Association.

The resolutions passed by the Association at its annual meeting held here recently said that the MSMEs provide 12 crore employment now and treating the units as a priority sector will help double the employment numbers. The Central government should also constitute a committee to regulate the 25 % compulsory purchase obligation of public sector undertakings, Defence and railway from MSME units. “The Codissai requests this limit to be enhanced to 40%,” it said.

The government should also accept self-declarations by the units and should set up skill development centres across the country to facilitate availability of skilled labour for the MSMEs. “The State and Central governments should come out with financial assistance to pay apprentices at least for one year who join as freshers at MSME units.”

The government should extend accelerated depreciation benefits for three years for all MSMEs that modernise or expand.

The Association also pointed out that there are over six crore micro and small enterprises across the country, according to the new classification of MSMEs. Many small enterprises have moved to the micro category because of the revised definition.

Programmes and schemes related to MSEs need more fund allocation in line with the increase in numbers. The registered micro and small Industries should get lower interest rate on bank loans for purchase of plant and machinery, collateral-free loans and Government guarantee, and credit-linked capital subsidy for expansion and modernisation / technology upgradation, it said.