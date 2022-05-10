Codissia demands more financial support for MSMEs

It seeks a separate committee to study and set parameters for MSMEs so that they had easy access to funds

Coimbatore District Small Industries’ Association (Codissia) has demanded increasing the upper limit for collateral free automatic loans for Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs) so that the units get funds for operational liabilities and to restart businesses.

In a representation to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman here on Monday, the Association president M.V. Ramesh Babu said a separate committee should be formed to study and set parameters for MSMEs so that they had easy access to funds. Lending institutions insisted on high credit scores and security collaterals, which many small-time borrowers did not have. Without the knowledge of digital lending channels, MSMEs spent more resources to meet complex eligibility factors and in filling up documents. These caused further delays in getting finance and liquidity, he said.

The margin money for micro and small scale companies should be fixed at 10% and the loan processing fee should be waived.

Mr. Ramesh Babu pointed out that Coimbatore was a manufacturing hub, consisting of a large number of MSMEs that were into manufacture of pumps, motors, compressors, textiles, wet grinders, etc. Despite several demands submitted by the industry bodies requesting the Government to control the increase in prices of all raw material prices, this issue had not been resolved. The situation was worsening each day and the industries faced problems such as cancellation of orders, uncertainty in consumption, and decline in exports.

MSME sector constituted 48% of Indian exports and the entire export revenue came from value-added finished products. Countries were importing Indian steel at relatively lower price and were competing with end products made by Indian MSMEs. The Association demanded immediate ban on export of all raw materials to ease domestic supply and check price rise and to implement nil rate of import duty so that the MSMEs could import the raw materials, Mr. Ramesh Babu said in the memorandum.