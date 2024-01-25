ADVERTISEMENT

CODISSIA Defence Innovation Centre in Coimbatore signs MoU with IIT Madras

January 25, 2024 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The CODISSIA Defence Innovation and Atal Incubation Centre (CDIIC), Coimbatore, and the Indian Institute of Technology - Madras (IIT-M) recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding to empower Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs) in Coimbatore take up new product development works in the Defence sector.

A press release from the CDIIC said it was now a manufacturing partner for IIT Madras’ research and development projects with various Defence and other public sector undertakings. In the first phase, the CDIIC had identified four products of HAL designed by IIT-M. These would be indigenised through the CDIIC Defence Innovation Hub. It planned to take up 26 products in the first year. The aim was to manufacture prototypes and also large-scale requirements for these products, the CODISSIA Centre said.

This MoU would also be extended for student exchange programmes. Further, through the agreement, IIT Madras would support research and development requirements of MSMEs. If the startups of IIT Madras needed manufacturing support, it would be done by the CDIIC.

This MoU would empower the CDIIC to bring more business to Coimbatore industries, the release said. The one-year MoU would be renewed annually, said B. Vinodh Kumar, the Chief Executive Officer of the CDIIC.

