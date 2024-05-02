ADVERTISEMENT

CODISSIA Defence Incubation centre explores possibilities for overseas investments

May 02, 2024 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The CODISSIA Defence Innovation and Atal Incubation Centre (CDIIC) is looking at possibilities for overseas investments that will boost commercial production of innovative products developed by its incubatees.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to V. Sundaram, one of the directors of the Centre, a 52-member delegation, led by the Coimbatore District Small Industries Association (CODISSIA), visited the United States from March 18 to April 5 and took part in meetings organised by the Georgia Indo American Chamber of Commerce. The delegation also visited a couple of incubation centres there.

Coimbatore MSME delegation to visit U.S.

“We made a detailed presentation about the CDIIC so that interested investors can look at investments in Coimbatore. The incubatees at the CDIIC will thus get an opportunity to manufacture for the global market,” he said. This would be a continuous exercise as the investors should be updated regularly on the developments at the CDIIC, he said.

V. Ramesh Babu, another director of the Centre, said the CDIIC had 30 startups registered with it and four had graduated. More units were expected to graduate this year. These startups were mostly working in the area of Defence. They also looked at various opportunities to commercialise the products. From the CDIIC, “The aim is to get overseas investments for these startups.” Collaboration with overseas investors would also bring better technologies to these units, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The CDIIC will look at supporting the startups with getting patents for their products.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US