Coconut trees around Pollachi hit by whitefly attack

Coconut trees in nearly 1,000 hectares are affected in and around Pollachi because of whitefly attack, claim farmers.

T. Sakthivel, a coconut farmer in Govindanur, said the attacks had reduced during the colder months, but have increased now. Coconut growers in the Pollachi area have been facing the whitefly problem increasingly, during the last two years. “Last year, a committee was formed and farmers were given suggestions on how to control the attack. But the steps are not practical. Now, the impact is greater,” he said.

The farmers say they have given petitions to Agriculture Department officials and the District Collector during the monthly agriculture grievance day programmes. The officials should tell the farmers the steps they need to take to control whitefly attacks, the farmers say.

When whitefly attacks take place, production drops nearly 90 %. “It has started happening,” according to Mr. Sakthivel.

“Come to any farm. We can show you trees with whitefly attacks. The impact is more on hybrid trees,” says Gopalsamy, a farmer at Kollapatti.

An official of the Agriculture Department said the Tamil Nadu Agriculture University has recommended certain measures and the Department is conducting awareness programmes, trainings, and exposure visits for farmers.

The officials also visited some of the farms recently.