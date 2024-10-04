Coconut shell manufacturers keen to embrace green technologies 

Over 100 manufacturers of coconut shell charcoal and activated carbon have expressed eagerness to adopt green technologies in their production processes, reflecting commitment to the environment and social responsibility of moving to greener pastures in charcoal production, during a seminar at TNAU on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Suba Nagarajan, Chairman, Coconut Development Board (CDB), who inaugurated the seminar and the keynote speaker B. Hanumanthe Gowda, Chief Coconut Development Officer, highlighted the salient features of the board’s project based assistance at 25% of the total project cost for green ventures.

Titled ‘Prospects for Green Technology in Coconut Shell Charcoal Production’, the seminar organised by the Coconut Development Board, witnessed presentations by officials of Tamil Pollution Control Board led by K Ravichandran, Joint Chief Environmental Engineer.

ADVERTISEMENT

His talk on elevated pit technology promoted by TNPCB and validated by Anna University delved into innovative environment-friendly technologies developed in collaboration with various reputed research institutions.

A new technology developed through Organic recycling system and validated by CUSAT (Cochin University of Science and Technology) was explained by Manju Tanwar and Srikanth Venkateshan. The particulars of Green Finance offered by SIDBI (Small Industries Development Bank of India) was presented by Paramasivam, Assistant General Manager. Director, Coconut Development Board Aravazhi and S. Deepti Nair, Director-Marketing also addressed the participants.

The presentations, the organisers said, enabled manufacturers to gain first-hand knowledge on the various technologies available for clean charcoal production.

Officials of TNPCB and CDB called for a consensus on the way forward for transitioning to green technology. The sustainable mode of production of shell charcoal using green technology would serve as a healthy example for creating wealth from waste. This augurs well in the current era of sustainable agriculture what with the world advocating for circular economy, they pointed out.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.