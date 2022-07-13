Coconut farmers in Pollachi seek measures to control fall in prices

Nearly 1,000 coconut farmers from Pollachi, Udumalpet and nearby areas staged a protest at Pollachi on Wednesday demanding measures to control the fall in coconut prices.

The protest, which was called by the Federation of Coconut Growers Organisations, was to highlight the plight of coconut farmers and their demands, said Amirtharaj, a farmer at Kinathukadavu.

The price at which a trader procures coconut from farmers at the farm is ₹ 8 to ₹9 a piece. However, the farmers will find it viable only if they get at least ₹15 a piece.

“The rains are good and groundwater level has improved. Coconut production is also good. However, the cost of labour, fertilisers, and pesticides has increased manifold. But, the price of coconut had dropped and is low for almost three months now, he said.

The federation appealed to the government to take measures to control the decline in price of coconuts, procure coconut from farmers directly, distribute coconut and coconut oil through Public Distribution System, and extend the government procurement period for copra. The federation representatives submitted a copy of their demands to Pollachi Sub-Collector on Wednesday.