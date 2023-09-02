Coconut farmers in Coimbatore told to focus on value addition

September 02, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Coconut farmers should focus on value addition to realise better prices for the produce, said District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati here on Saturday.

Speaking at a function organised by the Agriculture Department and Tamil Nadu Agriculture University to celebrate World Coconut Day, the Collector said the State government will support the farmers in their efforts to add value. Coimbatore district has 89,927 hectares under coconut cultivation, mainly in Pollachi, Anamalai, Kinathukadavu, and Sultanpet areas. The World Coconut Day is observed to create awareness among farmers and the public on the importance and benefits of coconut.

Under the Dr. Kalaignar’s All Village Integrated Agriculture Development Programme in Coimbatore district, about 27,600 coconut saplings are distributed at ₹16.56 lakhs to 46 panchayat farmers. Further, 40 demonstration projects will be implemented at farms at ₹ 24.50 lakhs from the Coconut Development Board, he said.

The Collector released pamphlets on disease management in coconut trees.

