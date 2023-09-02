ADVERTISEMENT

Coconut farmers in Coimbatore told to focus on value addition

September 02, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Coconut farmers should focus on value addition to realise better prices for the produce, said District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati here on Saturday.

Speaking at a function organised by the Agriculture Department and Tamil Nadu Agriculture University to celebrate World Coconut Day, the Collector said the State government will support the farmers in their efforts to add value. Coimbatore district has 89,927 hectares under coconut cultivation, mainly in Pollachi, Anamalai, Kinathukadavu, and Sultanpet areas. The World Coconut Day is observed to create awareness among farmers and the public on the importance and benefits of coconut.

Under the Dr. Kalaignar’s All Village Integrated Agriculture Development Programme in Coimbatore district, about 27,600 coconut saplings are distributed at ₹16.56 lakhs to 46 panchayat farmers. Further, 40 demonstration projects will be implemented at farms at ₹ 24.50 lakhs from the Coconut Development Board, he said.

The Collector released pamphlets on disease management in coconut trees.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US