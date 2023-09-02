HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Coconut farmers in Coimbatore told to focus on value addition

September 02, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Coconut farmers should focus on value addition to realise better prices for the produce, said District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati here on Saturday.

Speaking at a function organised by the Agriculture Department and Tamil Nadu Agriculture University to celebrate World Coconut Day, the Collector said the State government will support the farmers in their efforts to add value. Coimbatore district has 89,927 hectares under coconut cultivation, mainly in Pollachi, Anamalai, Kinathukadavu, and Sultanpet areas. The World Coconut Day is observed to create awareness among farmers and the public on the importance and benefits of coconut.

Under the Dr. Kalaignar’s All Village Integrated Agriculture Development Programme in Coimbatore district, about 27,600 coconut saplings are distributed at ₹16.56 lakhs to 46 panchayat farmers. Further, 40 demonstration projects will be implemented at farms at ₹ 24.50 lakhs from the Coconut Development Board, he said.

The Collector released pamphlets on disease management in coconut trees.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / agriculture

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.