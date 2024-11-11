Coconut farmers buoyed by 15% higher rate for copra in local market, arrival in regulated markets muted

Coconut farmers in the region are apparently buoyed by the local market rate of ₹130 per kg for copra, about 15 percentage higher than the procurement rate through regulated markets under Price Support Scheme.

The spike in demand for coconuts for local consumption has inevitably caused lesser copra conversion, eventually leading to the price-rise for the product in the local market. At the retail points, coconuts are being sold for ₹65 a kg.

According to Rajavel, a coconut farmer in Annur, copra conversion, in fact, has taken a backseat since the returns from coconut sale are much higher.

According to the officials, going by coconut to copra ratio of 20 to 30 percent, the margin is much higher in sale of coconuts.

Sources said that procurement at the regulated markets for copra will be severely impacted due to the market scenario. A senior official of Agricultural Marketing and Agri Business department apprehended that copra will continue to rule a higher price in the local market for the next three months.

Tamil Nadu notified implementation of Price Support Scheme through National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India, through an order dated January 18, 2023.

Tamil Nadu State Agricultural Marketing Board was made the State Level Supporter, Marketing Committees the Primary Procurement Agencies and Regulated Markets were designated Primary Procurement Centres.

According to official data, coconut cultivation in Tamil Nadu accounts for over 4.44 lakh hectares, with an annual production of 51,282 lakh nuts and productivity of 11,526 nuts per hectare.

In any case, the procurement through the regulated markets during the peak arrival period of January to October was not disrupted due to fluctuations in market, though the crop calendar year and harvesting period is throughout the year, officials pointed out.

The Price Support Scheme was meant to ensure a remunerative and stable price environment for coconut growers, for increasing coconut productivity and production. The Minimum Support Price is fixed every year, taking into account recommendations of the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices.

In Coimbatore district, the Agri Marketing and Agri Business Department had, over the last three years, procured 57,190 metric tonnes of copra valued at ₹620.13 crore from 43,768 farmers through the 10 regulated markets, including the ones at Kinathukadavu, Pollachi, Negamam, Senjeri, Anamalai, Kinathukadavu, Thondamuthur and Annur.

Milling copra procured in large quantities fetched for farmers ₹111.60 a kg and ball copra ₹120 a kg.

When compared to 2022-23 when 17,400 metric tonnes of copra valued at ₹184 crore were procured from 14,669 farmers, there was a substantial rise in 2023-24 calendar year with procurement of 28,205 metric tonnes valued at ₹306.31 crore from 20,924 farmers.

So far during 2024-25, the regulated markets in Coimbatore have procured 11,584.45 metric tonnes of copra valued at ₹129.82 crore from 8175 farmers.