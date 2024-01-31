Coconut Development Board to hold second sitting to arrive at relief for Kerala Wilt Disease

January 31, 2024 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Coconut Development Board (CCB) will convene a meeting at Aliyar on February 5 involving the Department of Horticulture, Central Plantation Crop Research Institute, Indian Institute of Horticultural Research and Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, for a discussion on relief to be provided to coconut farmers affected by Kerala Wilt Disease prevalent in Pollachi North, South and Anamalai blocks.

The first meeting for remediation chaired by Chief Coconut Development Officer B. Hanumanthe Gowda was held in Pollachi early this month, based on a study undertaken by TNAU, to discuss the issue.

At a subsequent meeting, District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati, Pollachi Lok Sabha MP K. Shanmugasundaram and Deputy Director of Horticulture M. Bhuvaneshwari discussed the modalities for involving college students for enumeration of the coconut trees affected by the disease as also rugose spiraling whitefly.

The TNAU, in its study, had also mentioned about partial prevalence of Kerala Wilt Disease in Madukkarai, Sultanpet and Kinathukadavu blocks.

The prevalence of the disease in coconut crops in other blocks in the district would also be factored in while carrying out the enumeration, Ms. Bhuvaneshwari said on Wednesday at the monthly meeting for discussion of farmers’ grievances chaired by District Revenue Officer M. Sharmila.

The DRO apprised farmers of the outcome of the 183 petitions received from them in the last meeting, that had to be redressed through other departments and undertakings.

Farmers raised a range of issues from dumping of poultry waste and offal in water bodies to water pilferage from canals.

The DRO instructed officials of the different Departments to send their responses to the petitions from farmers a week before the conduct of the grievances redress meetings.