Coaching for TNPSC exams begins in Krishnagiri

Special coaching for TNPSC Group 2/2A exams began at the district employment and guidance office here.

Coaching is being provided free of cost under the aegis of the voluntary study circle for various competitive exams including the TNPSC, TNSURB, RRB and other bank exams. Resource persons with experience in coaching for competitive exams are being engaged to train the aspirants, according to the district administration.

The TNPSC had announced 5,529 vacancies for Group 2/2A exams. Aspirants seeking coaching may contact the district employment and guidance office at 04343-291983, said district employment officer M. Gowrishankar.