Coaching centre for competitive examination to be opened at Periyar University

April 11, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - Salem

A competitive examination coaching centre with full financial and administrative contribution of the Tamil Nadu government will soon be inaugurated at the Periyar University in Salem.

The university was established in 1997 with three research departments covering the economically and educationally backward districts of Salem, Namakkal, Dharmapuri, and Krishnagiri. The varsity that started with 42 affiliated colleges, now has 1.45 lakh students in 117 affiliated colleges, and has 2,500 research students in 27 departments. Further, with the full financial contribution of the Tamil Nadu government, a Post-Graduate Extension Centre in Dharmapuri district was started in the academic year 2013–14.

The faculty of the university said that as Periyar University had completed 25 years of its establishment, various social welfare activities were being undertaken on the occasion of the silver jubilee celebration. A village adoption programme has been started, and awareness events have been conducted.

Based on the order of the Chief Secretary of the Tamil Nadu government, a competitive exam coaching centre will soon be started at the university. Each batch would have 200 students and priority would be given to present and former university students. The Tamil Nadu government would publish the notification regarding the admission soon. The training sessions would be conducted by top subject experts, the faculty said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stating that the coaching centre would be set up on the third floor of the library building at the university, the staff said that the library had about 1.10 lakh subject-specific books and about 5,000 books for competitive examinations, which would be helpful for students preparing for competitive examinations.