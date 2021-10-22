Co-optex sets ₹12 crore sales target

Co-optex is looking at ₹ 12 crore sales during Deepavali season from its five outlets in the district. District Collector G.S. Sameeran inaugurated Deepavali sales at Marudham outlet on Thursday. The five outlets registered ₹4.4 crore sales last year during the festival season and the sales expected this year was nearly ₹12 crore.

Several new varieties of saris and home textile products had been introduced this year targetting the youth. Soft silk saris, saris in different price ranges, and light weight bedsheets had been introduced, said an official of Co-optex. The special sales, with 30 % discount for handloom products, would go on till Deepavali. Mobile sales counters would be set up at government institutions where the staff could purchase for payment in instalments too. The Co-optex was also focusing on online sales as several customers preferred online purchases because of the pandemic, said the official.