Co-optex runs with profit in DMK regime: T.N. Handloom Minister Gandhi

Speaking to reporters at Salem, Minister Gandhi said that before DMK came to power, Co-optex ran with a loss of ₹7 crores. After CM Stalin assumed office, Co-optex earned ₹9.49 crore of revenue in 2021-22; in 2022–23, it earned ₹10 crore so far, he said.

October 02, 2023 05:18 pm | Updated 05:18 pm IST - SALEM

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru (third right) and Minister for Handloom and Textiles R. Gandhi (second right) taking a look on sarees after inauguration of the renovated Co-optex Thangam Pattu Maligai outlet at Salem on October 2, 2023

Tamil Nadu Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru (third right) and Minister for Handloom and Textiles R. Gandhi (second right) taking a look on sarees after inauguration of the renovated Co-optex Thangam Pattu Maligai outlet at Salem on October 2, 2023 | Photo Credit: E. Lakshmi Narayanan

The Tamil Nadu Minister for Handlooms and Textiles, R. Gandhi, said on Monday, October 2, that after the DMK came to power, Co-optex is running in profit.

Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru and Minister for Handlooms and Textiles R. Gandhi inaugurated the renovated Co-optex showroom at Chinna Kadai Veethi in Salem on Monday. The showroom was renovated at a cost of ₹2.35 crore. After inaugurating the showroom, the Ministers inspected the showroom.

Speaking to reporters, Minister Gandhi said that before DMK came to power, Co-optex ran with a loss of ₹7 crores. After Chief Minister M.K. Stalin assumed office, various steps were taken, and in 2021–22, Co-optex earned ₹9.49 crore of revenue; in 2022–23, it earned ₹10 crore; and in 2023–24, Co-optex earned ₹22 crore of revenue so far. There are 154 showrooms of Co-optex across the country, and in Tamil Nadu, 105 showrooms are functioning, he mentioned.

The sales at the Co-optex showroom in Salem in 2021–22 were worth ₹6.06 crore; in 2022–23, it amounted to ₹10 crore; and for 2023–24, the target was fixed at ₹12 crore.

On a par with private showrooms, 500 to 1,000 designs of silk and cotton sarees are available for sale in Co-optex showrooms. Following the request of the Toda tribe with the Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to sell their embroidery clothing items through Co-optex, a cooperative society was established in Udhagamandalam for the sale of their products and they are also being sold in Co-optex showrooms across the country.

Special training was given to Co-optex showroom employees on handlingcustomers. The young generation prefers organic clothes from Co-optex. Through online sales, Co-optex earned ₹ 1.50 crore. Fake silk sarees are being identified and cases have been registered against people selling fake silk sarees, the Minister added.

During the function, Co-optex Managing Director R. Anandakumar, Handlooms Department Commissioner K. Vivekanandhan, Salem District Collector S. Karmegam, Salem City Mayor A. Ramachandran, MP S.R. Parthiban, MLAs R. Rajendran and R. Arul, Salem Corporation Commissioner S. Balachander participated.

