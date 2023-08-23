HamberMenu
Co-optex outlet inaugurated in Hosur by Chief Minister via video conference

August 23, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Hindu Bureau

HOSUR A new Co-optex sales outlet was inaugurated on Bagalur road in Hosur by Chief Minister M.K.Stalin via video conference from Chennai.

According to the administration, in a bid to increase sales of the government-run handloom cooperative society, various innovative measures are being undertaken to extend its reach. There are over 150 co-optex sales outlets in the country. The new sales outlet on Bagalur road has been set up using the funds of ₹150 lakh under the Handloom Development Scheme. The new outlet on Bagalur road has been set up as two-storied structure with a built up area of 950 sq.ft on each floor.

The outlet in Hosur has been set up with a sales target of ₹2 crore.  Tirubhuvanam silk saris, Kancheepuram silk saris, Arani silk saris, chinnalampatty silk, Salem and Coimbatore saris, Dindigul and Paramkudi cotton saris, Bhavani rugs, linen saris, home linen are available.

Earlier, Mayor of Hosur Corporation S.A.Sathya formally inaugurated the sales at the outlet.

