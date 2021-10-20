Co-optex fixes ₹3.10 crore sales target for Dharmapuri, Harur outlets

Co-optex has come to town with a cumulative sales target of ₹3.10 crore for 2021 Deepavali. This envisions a sales target of ₹2.70 crore for its Dharampuri showroom and ₹40 lakhs for its Harur showroom here. Earlier, Deepavali festival sale was inaugurated by Collector S. Dhivyadarshini here on Wednesday.

The sales target for the current season is a significant increase from the sales turnover of last year. A cumulative sales of ₹1.09 crore was realised last year, with a sales turnover of ₹94.61 crore in Dharmapuri, and ₹15.06 lakhs in Harur.

For this festival, Cooptex is offering 30% discount on its products. According to the administration, the government-run Cooperative Society has come out with a range of collections with silk saris in abundance. A range of cotton saris with traditional and local weaves from Coimbatore, Madurai, Paramakudi, Tiruchi and Salem and organic and Kalamkarai printed cotton saris are also part of the Deepavali collections. In addition, the Society has also brought to town home linens, including aprons, bed spreads, quilts, curtains, table mats, pillow covers to the festival collection.

Co-optex will be open on all days, including holidays at Nellikani Co-optex showroom, Nachiappa Gownder Street, Dharmapuri, phone – 04342-260145.