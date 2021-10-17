Co-optex fixes ₹3.05 crore sales target in Krishnagiri and Hosur outlets

The Co-optex Deepavali sales was inaugurated here with twice the targeted sales from the last year, by Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy on Saturday.

The Deepavali sales of the government-run handloom corporation envisions a targeted sales of ₹3.05 crore from two centres in the district. This entails a doubled sales target from the corresponding period last year. The sales target for 2020 in the midst of the pandemic was ₹1.04 crore, which included ₹49.39 lakh in Krishnagiri outlet, and ₹55.39 crore in Hosur outlets. This year, of the total targeted sales, Krishnagiri outlet has been assigned with a target of ₹1.45 crore and the Hosur outlet has been fixed at ₹1.60 crore.

Dr. Reddy said the Cooptex as the handloom cooperative had an 86-year-old history, functioning from 1935. It has continued to provide support to weavers in all forms and has encouraged sales offering discounts of up to 30% during festival seasons.

According to the administration, the Cooptex has come to town with varied designs and original handloom silk and cotton weaves. The cotton weaves from Coimbatore, Salem, Tiruchi, Madurai, Paramakudi has found space in the outlets here alongside new organic and kalamkari fabrics.

As part of the festival sales, interest free loan are also encouraged in the outlets, according to the administration. The sales will continue on all days, including holidays.

Salem Staff Reporter adds:

In Salem, District Collector S. Karmegham inaugurated the Deepavali special sale at Kadai Veedhi. According to a release, the State government has offered 30% discount of handloom varieties for the festival. There are four Co-optex outlets in the districts and they are cumulatively targeting a sale of ₹7.10 crore this year.

In Namakkal, District Revenue Officer Durga Moorthy inaugurated the sale and have targeted r ₹1.75 crore this year.