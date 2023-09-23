ADVERTISEMENT

Co-optex fixes ₹ 3 crore target for Deepavali sales in Erode

September 23, 2023 05:10 pm | Updated 05:11 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara at the Co-optex Vasantham showroom in Erode on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Tamil Nadu Handloom Development Corporation has fixed a sales target of ₹ 3 crore for Deepavali at its two showrooms in the district. 

Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara inaugurated the Deepavali special sale at the Co-optex Vasantham showroom on Gandhiji Road here on Friday. He said that Co-optex has been marketing saris and other products made by weavers across the State for the last 89 years to ensure their livelihood. He said a variety of silk saris made in Kancheepuram, Salem, Coimbatore, Arani and Thanjavur have received good response from the customers. “Exclusive designs sought by customers were made by Co-optex and marketed,” he said. 

The Collector said that sales targets of ₹ 2.50 crore for Erode showroom and ₹ 50 lakh for its showroom in Gobichettipalayam were fixed for the ensuing season. Apart from saris, handloom dhotis, saris, towels, bed-spreads from various parts of the State, pillow covers, cotton saris, ready-made shirts and special saris for the festival were kept for sale. 

 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US