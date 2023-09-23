Co-optex fixes ₹ 3 crore target for Deepavali sales in Erode

September 23, 2023 05:10 pm | Updated 05:11 pm IST

The Tamil Nadu Handloom Development Corporation has fixed a sales target of ₹ 3 crore for Deepavali at its two showrooms in the district.

Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara inaugurated the Deepavali special sale at the Co-optex Vasantham showroom on Gandhiji Road here on Friday. He said that Co-optex has been marketing saris and other products made by weavers across the State for the last 89 years to ensure their livelihood. He said a variety of silk saris made in Kancheepuram, Salem, Coimbatore, Arani and Thanjavur have received good response from the customers. “Exclusive designs sought by customers were made by Co-optex and marketed,” he said.

The Collector said that sales targets of ₹ 2.50 crore for Erode showroom and ₹ 50 lakh for its showroom in Gobichettipalayam were fixed for the ensuing season. Apart from saris, handloom dhotis, saris, towels, bed-spreads from various parts of the State, pillow covers, cotton saris, ready-made shirts and special saris for the festival were kept for sale.

