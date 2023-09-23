HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Co-optex fixes ₹ 3 crore target for Deepavali sales in Erode

September 23, 2023 05:10 pm | Updated 05:11 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara at the Co-optex Vasantham showroom in Erode on Friday.

Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara at the Co-optex Vasantham showroom in Erode on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Tamil Nadu Handloom Development Corporation has fixed a sales target of ₹ 3 crore for Deepavali at its two showrooms in the district. 

Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara inaugurated the Deepavali special sale at the Co-optex Vasantham showroom on Gandhiji Road here on Friday. He said that Co-optex has been marketing saris and other products made by weavers across the State for the last 89 years to ensure their livelihood. He said a variety of silk saris made in Kancheepuram, Salem, Coimbatore, Arani and Thanjavur have received good response from the customers. “Exclusive designs sought by customers were made by Co-optex and marketed,” he said. 

The Collector said that sales targets of ₹ 2.50 crore for Erode showroom and ₹ 50 lakh for its showroom in Gobichettipalayam were fixed for the ensuing season. Apart from saris, handloom dhotis, saris, towels, bed-spreads from various parts of the State, pillow covers, cotton saris, ready-made shirts and special saris for the festival were kept for sale. 

 

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.