Co-optex fixes ₹2.70 crore festival target in Erode

Deepavali special sale under way at the Co-optex Vasantham showroom in Erode on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: M_GOVARTHAN

Collector C. Kathiravan inaugurated the Deepavali special sale at the Co-optex Vasantham showroom here on Tuesday.

A variety of silk saris made in Kancheepuram, Coimbatore, Arani, Thanjavur and other areas were kept for sale while handloom dhotis, saris, towels, bed-spreads from various parts of the State, pillow covers, cotton saris, ready-made shirts and special saris for the festival were kept for sale.

Mr. Kathiravan said that the Tamil Nadu Handloom Development Corporation has fixed a sales target of ₹ 2.70 crore for the current festival season while a special rebate of 30% is offered for every purchase made from Wednesday. He said that Co-optex was marketing various products for the past 85 years across the country thereby improving the livelihood of weavers.

Mr. Kathiravan said that during the Deepavali festival 2019, a sales volume of ₹ 2.29 crore was jointly achieved both by the showrooms in Erode and at Gobichettipalayam. “For the current season, a sales target of ₹ 2.70 crore has been fixed for the two showrooms”, he said.

