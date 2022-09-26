Co-optex festival sale inaugurated in Dharmapuri

The annual Co-optex Deepavali sale was inaugurated by Collector K. Shanthi here on Monday. The State- owned handloom cooperative has fixed a sales target of ₹2.20 crore for Dharmapuri and Harur Co-optex centres. The cumulative sales achieved during the corresponding festival season last year was ₹95.21 lakh in Dharmapuri and Harur centres.

Inaugurating the sale, the Collector urged officials and the public to source their festival purchases from Co-optex and support weavers. The sale also offers 30% discount on all handloom products. Kancheevaram silk saris, Arani silk saris, Salem silk saris and cotton saris from Coimbatore, Tiruchi and Madurai are on display. The festival sale is under way at the Co-optex outlet operating from Nellikani Sales Centre, Nachiappa Gownder Street, Dharmapuri (phone 04342-260145).