Co-optex Deepavali sales target fixed at ₹9.1 crore in Coimbatore district

ADVERTISEMENT

Collector G.S Sameeran ( right) takes a look at a hand-woven silk sari at the Marudham Co-optex Showroom in Coimbatore on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SIVA SARAVANAN S

District Collector G.S Sameeran on Tuesday inaugurated the Deepavali sale at the Marudham Co-optex showroom here. M. Vetrivel, Senior Regional Manager of Coimbatore Co-optex, said this year’s Deepavali sales target has been fixed at ₹9.1 crore. “There are six outlets in the district — five in the city and one in Pollachi. Our 2021-22 overall sales across Coimbatore district was ₹9,35,75,000, of which Deepavali sale was ₹4,79,06,000.” The collections include Kancheepuram silk saris, soft silk saris, copper zari saris, Negamam cotton and Kovai kora silk. ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM Coimbatore Tamil Nadu