District Collector G.S Sameeran on Tuesday inaugurated the Deepavali sale at the Marudham Co-optex showroom here. M. Vetrivel, Senior Regional Manager of Coimbatore Co-optex, said this year’s Deepavali sales target has been fixed at ₹9.1 crore. “There are six outlets in the district — five in the city and one in Pollachi. Our 2021-22 overall sales across Coimbatore district was ₹9,35,75,000, of which Deepavali sale was ₹4,79,06,000.” The collections include Kancheepuram silk saris, soft silk saris, copper zari saris, Negamam cotton and Kovai kora silk.
Co-optex Deepavali sales target fixed at ₹9.1 crore in Coimbatore district
