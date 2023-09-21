HamberMenu
Co-optex Deepavali sales target fixed at ₹ 10 crore through six outlets in Coimbatore

September 21, 2023 05:44 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati inaugurated Deepavali Sales at Marutham Co-optex in Coimbatore city on Thursday.

District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati inaugurated Deepavali Sales at Marutham Co-optex in Coimbatore city on Thursday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

The Tamil Nadu Handloom Weavers’ Co-operative Society (Co-optex) is looking at ₹ 10 crore worth sales through its six retail outlets in Coimbatore district during the Deepavali season.

District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati inaugurated special Deepavali sales at the Marutham outlet on Thursday. There are new designs and products in silk and cotton apart from a wide range of home textile items. The outlets have not only saris and dhotis, but also kurtis, churidar material, quilts, and readymade shirts. The sales offering 30 % discount on handloom products will go on till the end of November.

The 22 shops in Coimbatore region, including two each in Tiruppur, Kerala, and Erode, and one in the Nilgiris, are expected to see ₹22 crore worth sales. The special sales will commence in Erode on Friday and in other districts in the coming days.

